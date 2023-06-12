Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » Business » Centre Releases 3rd Instalment of Tax Devolution of Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore To States

Centre Releases 3rd Instalment of Tax Devolution of Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore To States

One advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023, is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments to states during a fiscal year. (Representative image)
Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments to states during a fiscal year. (Representative image)

The Union government has released a third instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore on June 12, 2023, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore, the finance ministry said on Monday.

One advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023, is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

“The Union government has released 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore on 12th June 2023, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments to states during a fiscal year.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 12, 2023, 16:19 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 16:19 IST
    Read More