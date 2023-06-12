Centre Releases 3rd Instalment of Tax Devolution of Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore To States

The Union government has released a third instalment of tax devolution to state governments amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore on June 12, 2023, as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore, the finance ministry said on Monday.

One advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023, is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

