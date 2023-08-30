Centre To Ban Chinese Betting Apps Ahead Of Asia Cup? What We Know

The tension between China and India continues to grow. The central government is planning to tighten the noose on Chinese gaming and betting apps one more time. According to a report by Zee Business, this consideration came after the increased activity by the banned entities operating under pseudonyms. The Indian government has already blocked a number of Chinese Apps including Shein, TikTok and PUBG and has added more to the list over time citing security concerns.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took the matter under its cognisance and in a letter to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the host of illegal apps have resumed operation using similar or changed names or changes in language. CCPA is a government body which aims to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers in the country.

According to the media portal, the government has also contacted social media platforms including Meta and X, formerly called Twitter, regarding the issue and questioned for hosting the banned apps on their platforms. The report suggests that the Centre also directed them to use AI-driven solutions to remove such ads that are put in place through banned apps from their platform.

This move by CCPA came after the Information and Broadcasting Ministry advised media houses from running direct or indirect ads about the likes of gambling and sports betting ahead of the Asia Cricket Cup tournament.

Earlier, the government advised the media houses, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, to refrain from running ads and promotional content on betting or gambling in any form and also warned all stakeholders of appropriate action in case of failure to comply.