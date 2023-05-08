CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 PAT Grows to Rs 428 Crore

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose multi-fold to Rs 428.22 crore in the March quarter of 2022-23 on account of increased income. It had reported a PAT of Rs 111.65 crore for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total income surged to Rs 1,917.05 crore from Rs 1,492.77 crore in January-March FY22. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,654.63 crore from Rs 1,358.03 crore a year ago.
CG Power is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.
