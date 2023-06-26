'Chase Dreams, Never Give Up': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal To Cambridge University Students

Famous Indian businessman Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, recently addressed the students of Cambridge University. He spoke among students about chasing their dreams and motivated them to never give up. Sharing his experience on Twitter, he mentioned how he left inspired by looking at the confidence of the students.

Anil has more than 1.71 lakh followers on Twitter where he keeps sharing motivational posts. Recently, Anil Agarwal shared his picture taken at Cambridge University. He wrote about his motivational journey where he also addressed his failures and how he never gave up.

Anil wrote about his experience of visiting Cambridge University and mentioned that it was no less than a dream for him to visit the University of Cambridge. According to him, it is nothing short of a dream for him to be invited to the University of Cambridge and have the opportunity to engage in conversations with students, despite never attending college.

Hailing from Bihar, Anil Agarwal has established dominion in the mining and metal business in several countries around the world through his organization Vedanta Resources Limited, of which, he is also the chairman.