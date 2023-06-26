Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaEPFOIncome Tax Return
Home » Business » 'Chase Dreams, Never Give Up': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal To Cambridge University Students

'Chase Dreams, Never Give Up': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal To Cambridge University Students

Vedanta’s chairman Anil Agarwal addressed Cambridge University's students and advised them to be fearless and strong.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:49 IST

Delhi, India

Agarwal shared his experience on Twitter.
Agarwal shared his experience on Twitter.

Famous Indian businessman Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, recently addressed the students of Cambridge University. He spoke among students about chasing their dreams and motivated them to never give up. Sharing his experience on Twitter, he mentioned how he left inspired by looking at the confidence of the students.

Anil has more than 1.71 lakh followers on Twitter where he keeps sharing motivational posts. Recently, Anil Agarwal shared his picture taken at Cambridge University. He wrote about his motivational journey where he also addressed his failures and how he never gave up.

Advertisement

Anil wrote about his experience of visiting Cambridge University and mentioned that it was no less than a dream for him to visit the University of Cambridge. According to him, it is nothing short of a dream for him to be invited to the University of Cambridge and have the opportunity to engage in conversations with students, despite never attending college.

Hailing from Bihar, Anil Agarwal has established dominion in the mining and metal business in several countries around the world through his organization Vedanta Resources Limited, of which, he is also the chairman.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • In his social media post, Anil mentioned that students at Cambridge University shook hands with him firmly and confidently whereas when he was their age, around 20 years old, he was so shy. He never knew how to present himself with confidence and used to speak broken English. He also mentioned that he was extremely happy seeing the aplomb of the younger generation.

    The great mining business tycoon began his career in 1970 as a scrap dealer. As he addressed the students at the University of Cambridge, he said, “I spent my 20s and 30s struggling to look at others and wondering when I would get there one day and most importantly how after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, I have my 1st successful start-up."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 12:49 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 12:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App