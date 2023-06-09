Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Meets PM Narendra Modi, Says This About AI's Future In India

ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman Meets PM Narendra Modi, Says This About AI's Future In India

Altman stated that the organisation responsible for ChatGPT is not currently engaged in training GPT5.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:34 IST

Delhi, India

Sam Altman believes that India has great potential in artificial intelligence.
Sam Altman believes that India has great potential in artificial intelligence.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, revealed that he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in the capital city of India. During their discussion, Altman expressed admiration for India’s remarkable tech ecosystem and explored ways for the country to leverage artificial intelligence. Altman shared his enthusiasm for the conversations he had with various individuals in the Prime Minister’s Office.

During a conference, Altman stated that the organization responsible for ChatGPT is not currently engaged in training GPT5, the successor to GPT4. Altman emphasized that there is a significant amount of work to be done before reaching the development stage of GPT5 and that it is still distant on the horizon.

Altman expressed that his team is currently focusing on generating new concepts required for GPT5, but emphasised that they are far from commencing its development. He highlighted the importance of conducting additional safety audits and mentioned that he is unable to provide a specific timeline for the release of the next GPT.

Advertisement

These remarks from Altman reflect the growing apprehension among AI researchers and leaders in the tech industry regarding the rapid advancement of AI technology. In March, prominent figures such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Twitter, and Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple, penned an open letter urging AI labs to temporarily halt training AI systems more advanced than GPT-4 for a minimum of six months.

Following the open letter signed by more than 1,100 global AI researchers and executives, calling for a pause in “all giant AI experiments," Altman acknowledged that although the letter lacked technical nuance, OpenAI had not initiated training for GPT-5 and had no immediate plans to do so.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Altman further admitted in May, during his testimony at a US Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., that if generative AI technology malfunctions, the consequences can be significant.

    This statement came as US Senators expressed their concerns about AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Altman emphasized the need for government regulation in the AI industry due to its increasing power.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 11:34 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 11:34 IST
    Read More