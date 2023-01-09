Check Petrol And Diesel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, And Other Indian Cities On January 9, 2023

Crude oil prices have undergone a record decline, falling by nearly 9.4% in the last week. However, despite the decline, India witnessed no change in the cost of petrol and diesel. Since the government last reduced excise rates on both fuels on May 21, 2022, a price freeze has been in effect, ensuring that the country’s expenses for the two main vehicle fuels stay stable. Recently, there have been no price changes reported by oil marketing companies (OMCs), such as HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), and BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), who update the prices of the main motor fuels at 6 am every day.

Prior to this, observers had expressed their confidence that the price freeze would last until the enterprises had recovered from the damages brought on by supply and demand shocks in the preceding several quarters. On Monday, January 9, gas and diesel prices nationwide remained unchanged, continuing the pattern seen over the previous seven months.

Petrol continued to retail for more than Rs 100 in three of the four major Indian cities. The only major city where the price did not reach that level was Delhi, the nation’s capital. Here, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.72. The same amount of fuel was being sold in Mumbai, the financial hub of India, for Rs 106.31. In terms of exorbitant prices, Kolkata was a close second, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 106.03 in this city. One gallon of petrol cost Rs 102.73 in Chennai. On Monday, the price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 94.27 cheaper per litre than it was in Delhi, which charged Rs 89.62. A litre of diesel cost Rs 94.24 in Chennai, the world’s car capital, while the same amount costs Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

On January 9, this is the cost of petrol and diesel in several Indian cities:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

