Check Petrol, Diesel Prices For December 1 In Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

Petrol prices, which have not budged a single decimal point in the past several months, continued the trend on December 1 as well. Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) notified no change in prices of petrol and diesel for yet another day. Fuel prices for the day for the entire country are usually updated at 6 AM every morning. The last time the country noted a price change in fuels was on May 22, when the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Currently, the cost of petrol in Delhi remains locked at Rs 96.72 per litre; diesel here costs Rs 89.62 for the same amount. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the cost of petrol was Rs 106.31 and diesel was Rs 94.27 per litre. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol retailed at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 94.24 per litre. Kolkata saw petrol prices remaining stagnant at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

In the absence of a price freeze, petrol prices used to fluctuate every day based on the supply and demand of fuels and the exchange rate between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar.

Check fuel rates in different cities on December 1:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The price of petrol in India comprises three components: base price, central excise duty, and state tax. The difference in prices of fuels across states is due to state-specific taxes like the Value Added Tax, dealer commissions, and freight charges.

