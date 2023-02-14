CheQ Crosses Rs 60 Crore in Transactions During 30 Days of Beta, Opens Waitlist for Public Launch

CheQ Digital, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup, has announced the public launch of its flagship CheQ app, after a successful beta campaign that saw it clock Rs 60 crore worth of transactions in 30 days.

“Starting Tuesday, users will be able to download the CheQ app (available on Android & iOS) and join a waitlist. Once on the waitlist, they can unlock early access by referring two more users to the app. To incentivise early adopters, the company is offering 100 CheQ Chips as a signup bonus and an additional 100 chips on every successful referral," the company said in a statement.

CheQ Chips are the app’s in-app currency received as a reward for every payment on CheQ. They can be redeemed for vouchers from the top-40 brands in the country or converted to cash and taken to the bank. The beta period saw more than 16,000 vouchers being redeemed by users, with those from Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Swiggy & Zomato being the most popular, CheQ said.

Aditya Soni, founder & CEO of CheQ, said, “We are thrilled with the results of our beta program, which saw more than 7,000 active users make over 45,000 transactions over a short period of time. This success far surpassed our original goal of onboarding 500 users and serves as a huge confidence boost for us. With the launch of our waitlist, we take our first step toward making CheQ India’s best credit repayment platform."

The company raised $10 million in July 2022 in a seed round that saw participation from marquee investors like 3one4 Capital, Venture Highway, Multiply Ventures, Mars Shot Ventures, and Veda VC.

