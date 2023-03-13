CheQ Partners With Axis Bank For User Rewards on Credit Card Bill Payments

CheQ, a Bengaluru-based fintech startup, has partnered with Axis Bank to make the credit card bill payment experience extra rewarding for its users. As part of the partnership, customers who pay their Axis Bank credit card bills on the CheQ app will earn flat 1.5 per cent of their payment back as CheQ Chips. This is an additional incentive of 0.5 per cent over the regular 1 per cent that users normally get.

CheQ Chips are the app’s in-app currency, received as a reward for every payment on CheQ. They can be redeemed for vouchers from top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato etc, or converted to cash & taken to the bank.

The offer will be applicable exclusively for Axis Bank credit card customers from March 13, 2023, on a minimum bill payment of Rs 100 on the CheQ app.

Aditya Soni, founder & CEO of CheQ, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Axis Bank in rewarding timely repayment of credit card bills for their customers. CheQ Chips have received lots of love from the community, and we hope that this added incentive for Axis Bank credit card holders will aid us in our goal of helping every Indian understand, manage & leverage credit to its fullest potential."

Sanjeev Moghe, president and head (cards and payments) at Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, we believe in putting the customer at the center of all our endeavors, while also generating shared value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem. In this effort, we are delighted to partner with CheQ to incentivise timely repayment of credit card bills. We believe that the reward of extra CheQ Chips for Axis Bank credit card holders will appeal to our customers across India, as they continue making their credit journey more disciplined and rewarding than ever before."

