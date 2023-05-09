Cheque Rules: What Are A/C Payee And Cheque Endorsement? Know Here

A cheque is written to instruct the bank to pay the specified sum to the payee named on it. It can be written by both current account and savings account holders and is very helpful in carrying out transactions in a much more efficient and easy way. A cheque ensures that the amount will be paid to the bearer. The date, amount, the account holder’s signature and the payee’s name must all be included on a cheque for the bank to begin processing the payment. The bank won’t accept your cheque if any of the information is written incorrectly. There are different types of cheques issued by the banks and let us today know the difference between A/C payee and cheque endorsement.

A/C Payee

A/C payee is also known as an account payee cheque. The amount written on the cheque will be paid only to the person whose name is written on it. When you draw two lines on the left-hand corner by writing A/C payee between them, it means that only the person on whose behalf the cheque has been drawn will receive the money which will be filled into their account. No other individual can cash an account payee cheque. The biggest advantage of this is that in case of loss of cheque, a fraudster cannot take the cash in return by pretending to be the target person. It also decreases the chances of misuse of the cheque as the amount will be paid to the account of the payee only.

Cheque Endorsement

Cheques are referred to as crossed cheques when the A/C payee is not written between the lines placed at the corners of a cheque. The back of the crossed cheque can be signed to obtain cheque endorsing assistance. However, once the account payee is written, the cheque cannot be endorsable. If the cheque’s payee is unable to visit the bank, he may choose any other individual to receive the money. The back of a cheque must be signed to endorse it. In this instance, the person receiving money through a cheque has the option of transferring that money to any other account as well. The advantage of this cheque is that it helps people receive money in their account even if they are not able to visit the bank.

