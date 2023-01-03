China Becomes Only 2nd Nation To Run Hydrogen Trains, India To Follow Suit

After the introduction of the world’s first hydrogen train in Germany, it’s been in discussion all over the world. Hydrogen cell fuel is cheaper and pollution free than oil, electricity or coal, hence it is way more economical and environment-friendly. China started the hydrogen train after Germany did. When will this train operate in India is the question. Hydrogen trains will run in India by next December of this year, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who made the announcement a few days ago.

This 1,000-mile train fuelled by hydrogen travels without emitting any pollution. Trains that run on hydrogen could revolutionise India, which is struggling with rising pollution. Let us discuss some features of the hydrogen train.

The hydrogen train in Germany has been made by France’s rail transport company Alstom. Fuel cells have been installed in this train, which generates energy by mixing hydrogen with oxygen and in return, only water and steam are emitted. This eco-friendly train can travel up to 1000 kilometres in one go and its maximum speed is 140 km/h.

All rail vehicles running on hydrogen fuel are called hydrels. This train was being tested in Germany since 2018. Henri Popart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, says that only 1 kg of hydrogen is equivalent to about 4.5 kg of diesel. China became the second country in the world to operate hydrogen trains.

This is Asia’s first train to run on hydrogen fuel. China began manufacturing hydrogen trams in 2010. China’s hydrogen train is equipped with 5G data transfer tools and monitoring sensors. It has been said that the operation of this train will result in an annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of at least 10 tonnes of diesel.

