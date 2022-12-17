CNG Prices Hiked Across India; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Noida, Other Cities

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked CNG prices across India, including Delhi-NCR, with effect from Saturday (December 17). The company said the retail prices have been hiked due to increased input gas cost. With the latest hike, the CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 79.56 per kg, compared with Rs 78.61 per kg earlier.

“Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, @IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," IGL said in a tweet on Saturday.

According to IGL’s revised prices, the CNG price now stands at 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs 87.89 per kg in Gurugram, Rs 82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

In other regions, the CNG rate has been to Rs 89.57 per kg in Rewari, Rs 88.22 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal, Rs 86.79 per kg in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut, Rs 89.83 per kg in Ajmer, Pali and Rajasamand.

The CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Harmirpur remains unchanged, according to IGL.

It is the 15th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 3 per kg on October 8. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 36.16 per kg which is about 80 per cent.

Gas prices in Europe have soared this year after Russia slashed gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine, pushing up fuel costs and stoking inflation.

Earlier this week, European Union energy ministers meeting in Brussels failed to strike a final deal on a bloc-wide cap on natural gas prices, after months of debate between countries over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis.

Responding to repeated requests from some countries, the European Commission proposed a gas price cap last month as the latest EU response to the economic upheaval caused by Russia cutting natural gas deliveries to Europe this year, leading to energy price spikes.

