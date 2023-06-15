Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » Business » Coal India Ltd Is Covered Under Purview Of Competition Commission Act: Supreme Court

Coal India Ltd Is Covered Under Purview Of Competition Commission Act: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court rejects state-owned CIL's plea that since the company operates coal mines under the Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act, 1973, it will not be under the purview of the competition law

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:08 IST

New Delhi, India

In 2014, the CCI held that CIL was in a dominant position in the coal market and abuse its position.
In 2014, the CCI held that CIL was in a dominant position in the coal market and abuse its position.

In a setback for Coal India Ltd, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the Competition Act, 2002, applies to CIL also. The apex court said this while rejecting state-owned CIL’s plea that since the company operates coal mines under the Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act, 1973, it will not be under the purview of the competition law.

The CIL’s plea was opposed by the CCI.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The case will now be heard on aspects such as the correctness of the penalty levied by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on CIL and other aspects.

    In 2014, the CCI held that CIL was in a dominant position in the coal market and abuse its position. The Commission had directed CIL to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices and make changes in agreements with others. CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,773 crore, which was later reduced to Rs 591 crore in 2017 on COMPAT’s order.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:08 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:08 IST
    Read More