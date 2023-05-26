Airbnb, 3M To Blackbaud: These Global Companies Offering Flexible Work-From-Home

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way we work, with many companies offering permanent work-from-home opportunities. This shift to remote working was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic which imposed restrictions on movements for several months. While the remote working module may have been brought in by a pandemic, it also came with several positives.

Remote work allows companies to tap into a global talent pool, reduce costs associated with office spaces, increase employee satisfaction, and contribute to a more sustainable future. They also prioritise flexibility, productivity, and talent acquisition.

Here are few companies that are providing permanent work-from-home options:

-3M: Originally known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, this firm operates in more than 65 countries to help clients in several sectors including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, safety, electronics, and consumer products.

With the ever-evolving work landscape, this multinational organisation recognises the importance of flexibility and is committed to supporting remote work arrangements. 3M has implemented a “Work Your Way" policy via which employees of the company can work remotely, in-office, or in a hybrid arrangement.

-Airbnb: Founded in 2007, Airbnb is primarily known as a platform that connects travellers with accommodations offered by hosts. In a bid to improve flexibility, Airbnb has also allowed its employees to work from anywhere permanently. They are offering optional, hybrid, and 100 per cent remote jobs in several departments fields.

-Atlassian: Atlassian, a leading software company, has introduced an enticing work-from-home opportunity for its employees. This initiative reflects Atlassian’s commitment to employee well-being, work-life balance, and embracing modern work practices. Employees also receive global perks, such as equity awards, paid time off and ongoing opportunities for career growth among others on a yearly basis. Since the pandemic, Atlassian has been maintaining a global staff that works both remotely and from company offices.

-Blackbaud: This renowned company in the technology sector, has recently introduced an work from home option. Recognising the evolving needs and preferences of its workforce, Blackbaud is embracing the concept of remote work to provide flexibility and convenience. This work-from-home initiative allows employees to carry out their responsibilities and contribute to the company’s success from the comfort of their own homes.

Blackbaud has offered full-time, hybrid and 100 per cent remote jobs in the fields of accounting and finance, computer & IT, marketing, project management, HR and recruiting, and others.

-AWeber: Leading email marketing platform, offers a flexible work-from-home option that provides employees with an optimal work-life balance. With a commitment to fostering a remote-friendly environment, AWeber understands the importance of empowering individuals to work efficiently from the comfort of their homes.

Whether it’s designing innovative campaigns, developing cutting-edge features, or providing top-notch customer support, AWeber embraces the remote work model, allowing its talented workforce to thrive and deliver exceptional results from anywhere in the world.