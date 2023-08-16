Compounding Magic For Investors: How It Builds Wealth With Power Of Time & Interest

Compound interest is the interest earned on interest. This means that when you invest your money, you earn interest on the principal amount (the money you invested) as well as on the interest that has already accumulated. Over time, this can lead to significant growth in your investment. But how?

Compound interest is a powerful force that can help you create wealth over the long term. Unlike simple interest, where you only earn interest on the initial principal amount, compound interest allows you to earn interest on both the principal and any previously earned interest. This reinvestment of interest results in a snowball effect over time.

Compound interest leads to exponential growth because the interest you earn is continually added to the principal, creating a larger base for future interest calculations. As time goes on, the interest you earn starts to become a more significant portion of your total balance, leading to a compounding effect that accelerates your wealth accumulation.

Over a long period of time, compound interest can have a dramatic impact on your wealth. To illustrate the power of compound interest, here is an example of how compound interest can create wealth over the long term:

You invest Rs 10,000 at an interest rate of 8%.

After one year, you earn Rs 800 in interest.

This Rs 800 is added to your principal balance, so you now have Rs 10,800 invested.

In the second year, you earn interest on the entire Rs 10,800 balance, which is Rs 864.

This brings your total earnings to Rs 1864 after two years.

As you can see, your earnings are compounding each year. This means that you are earning interest on not only your original investment, but also on the interest that you have already earned.

Over a long period of time, compound interest can have a dramatic impact on your wealth. For example, if you invest Rs 10,000 at an interest rate of 8% and leave it invested for 30 years, you will have over Rs 100,000. This is because your earnings will compound each year, and you will earn interest on interest.

It is believed that the earlier you start investing, the more time your money has to compound. So if you are able to start investing in your 20s or 30s, you will be well on your way to building wealth for the long term.

Compound interest is a key factor in the creation of wealth over the long term. By harnessing the power of reinvestment and allowing time to work in your favour, you can take advantage of exponential growth that can lead to substantial financial gains over time.