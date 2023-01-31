On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023 in Parliament. Beginning on January 31, 2023, Parliament will have its budget session. On the same day, the Economic Survey will also be presented. Budget discussions will go on until April 6. Prior to the general election in 2024, the Budget 2023 will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi administration.

The association of Khan Market, with the cooperation of Sanjeev Mehra, President of Khan Market Traders Association, will screen the Union Budget 2023 in the market. A large LED screen will be installed for the budget speech, said the Confederation of All India Traders National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal.

Confederation of All India Traders has also invited top executives from business groups, journalists, retail and economics specialists, chartered accountants, leaders of small-scale businesses, the transportation sector, farmers, women company owners, startups, consumers, etc. to review the budget and share their opinions.

According to BC Bhartia, president of CAT National, the business class has high expectations of this year’s budget. On the other hand, One Nation - One License is anticipated to be declared along the lines of One Nation - One Tax, even if reductions in GST rates are anticipated in several areas.

He added that it is anticipated that all business-related rules would be examined and that incentives will be offered to businesses that embrace a digital system. Income tax slab rates are also probably going to be lowered. There is also a good chance that some unique incentive programs for traders and the MSME sector will be announced. There is a significant chance that a policy on how to create employment through business in rural areas will be announced in the budget.

