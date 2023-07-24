Consumers' Federation Selling Tomatoes For Rs 70 Per Kg In Delhi From July 22

Consumers in Delhi breathed a sigh of relief after the prices of tomatoes were reduced to Rs 70 per kg. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) has been selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform in the national capital since Saturday. The Managing Director of ONDC, T Koshy on Friday said that NCCF would provide at Rs 70 per and for the buyers there would not be any additional charges.

He earlier said that the service would be available only in Delhi and will be in effect from July 22, Saturday. A customer can place an order on the Paytm app and Magicpin that have integrated with the government-backed interoperable commerce network.

Through the platform, the maximum quantity that an individual can order is 2 kg. Meanwhile, the deliveries will be fulfilled by Shadowfaz couriers, reported the Economic Times.