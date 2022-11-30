Home » Business » Core Sector Output Growth Slows to 0.1% in October Vs 7.8% In September

Core Sector Output Growth Slows to 0.1% in October Vs 7.8% In September

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors was 8.2 per cent during April-October this fiscal, compared to 15.6 per cent a year ago

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 17:23 IST

New Delhi, India

In September, the core sectors' output growth had stood at 7.8 per cent.
The growth rate in the production of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.1 per cent in October against 8.7 per cent in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Wednesday. In September, the core sectors’ output growth had stood at 7.8 per cent.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — was 8.2 per cent during April-October this fiscal, compared to 15.6 per cent a year ago.

In October, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and cement output recorded negative growth rate.

“Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2022 is revised to 4.8 per cent from its provisional level 4.5 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-October 2022-23 was 8.2 per cent (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," according to an official statement.

During April-September this fiscal, the output growth of eight infrastructure sectors had stood at 9.6 per cent , compared with 16.9 per cent a year ago. In August, the core sectors’ output growth stood at 4.1 per cent, which was the lowest in nine months. The eight core sectors are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity.

(With Inputs From PTI)

