Countries Need $4.5 Trillion Over 7-10 Years to Finance Development Goals: Uday Kotak

Countries globally would need about USD 4.5 trillion over the next 7-10 years to finance their development goals, B20 India Task Force on Financing for Global Economic Recovery, Chair, Uday Kotak said on Friday. The task force in its recommendation also suggested ways for businesses to finance it. It suggested setting up of a ‘global acceleration fund’ where every business globally contributes 0.2 per cent of profit to social development goals.

