Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Down On July 13: Check Latest Rates of Top-10 Cryptos

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and Matic, were down in the morning on Thursday, July 13, even as the bullish US CPI data was not able to give the market any positive momentum. The global crypto market capitalisation on was also down by 0.9 per cent to $1.22 trillion.

On Thursday, Bitcoin was down by 1.05 per cent to Rs 26,10,000, Ether was lower by 0.73 to Rs 1,56,510, and Matic was also trading lower by 3.03 per cent to Rs 61.97. However, USDT was flat at Rs 86.09.

“The crypto fear and greed index, down seven points from yesterday, continues to stay in the greed zone with a score of 57/100. Even bullish US CPI data highlighting the lowest inflation in two years (3 per cent, better than the 3.1 per cent forecast) was not able to give the market any positive momentum," said Shubham Hudda, senior manager of CoinSwitch Markets Desk.

This could be indicative of indecisiveness among the investors. The possibility of BTC’s downside support getting tested is likely to increase as even the US equity index S&P 500 was up 0.75 per cent in the wake of the positive CPI data.

In terms of token-specific developments, COMP (+7.39 per cent) token has shown its highest volumes ever in coin terms already in July. COMP is one of the most prominent DeFi tokens which has been pumping on the news of its founder leaving the protocol to start a new venture to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto.

Crypto prices on CoinSwitch as of 10 AM, July 13:

Bitcoin (BTC): Rs 26,10,000 (-1.05%)

Ether (ETH): Rs 1,59,510 (-0.73%)

Matic (MATIC): Rs 61.97 (-3.03%)

Dogecoin (DOGE): Rs 5.6567 (-0.81%)

USDT: Rs 86.09 (+0.0%)

Ripple (XRP): Rs 40.62 (-0.56%)

Cardano (ADA): Rs 24.737 (-2.11%)

Solana (SOL): Rs 1,840.16 (-1.91%)