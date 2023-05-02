Crypto, Web3, Blockchain: Binance Launches AI-Powered Educational Tool for Free

Binance Academy, a leading Web3 education platform by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, has launched Binance Sensei, an AI-driven learning tool for free education on Web3, blockchain, and crypto. Binance said the tool aims to transform how users explore and interact with educational content and ensures a more engaging process.

“Powered by the advanced ChatGPT technology, Binance Sensei has been instructed to deliver relevant and easily digestible information. This user-friendly approach makes it easier than ever to dive into complex topics or quickly grasp new concepts, catering to a wide range of learning styles and preferences," Binance said in a statement.

It added that all users have to do is enter keywords or questions in the interactive chat window. Binance Sensei will then provide users with an easy-to-understand response sourced from Binance Academy’s comprehensive collection of articles, guides, and glossary entries, or from other reliable open sources.

Leon Foong, head of APAC at Binance, said, “We are excited to launch Binance Sensei, a product with the potential to significantly improve access to localised blockchain education for everyone. At Binance, we are fully committed to increasing the quality of Web3 and blockchain education for everyone, regardless of their current level of expertise. With this interactive tool, users can now freely explore Binance Academy’s vast array of educational resources with ease and confidence."

