Currency Notes With A Star Mark In The Number Panel Are Not Fake: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that banknotes that have star symbols are legal tender. Amid the confusion and rumours that currency with an asterisk or a star mark in the number panel is fake, RBI cleared that it is a symbol or can be seen as an identification of a replaced and reprinted banknote. This symbol is inserted in a banknote, which is a replacement for defectively printed notes in a packet of 100 pieces of banknotes.

The clarification comes even as the validity of these banknotes with this symbol became a subject of discussion on social media platforms. RBI shared a tweet and a press release on July 27, clearing up all the confusion. A banknote with the symbol of a star (*) is a legal banknote where it has been added between the prefix and serial number, they said. Details and answers to queries are also available on the official website of the RBI in FAQs on Indian Currency in Section B subset of question 9.

https://m.rbi.org.in//Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=56103