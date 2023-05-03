Customers Of This Bank Can Submit Their Form 15/H For Free Via Doorstep Banking

Canara Bank has come up with a special scheme for their customers to submit Form 15G and Form 15H. Canara Bank customers can submit their 15 Form G/H through doorstep banking. In case of customers who are above 75 years, the bank has also waived charges for three doorstep banking services per month. The special scheme will be valid till May 24. Sharing a tweet about the same, Canara Bank wrote, “Now easily submit your 15G/15H forms through Canara Bank’s Doorstep Banking."

Apart from this method, customers can also submit their Form 15 G/H through SMS, netbanking or via Canara Bank’s website.

To submit your Form 15G/H through Canara Bank’s website, you need to follow the following steps:

― Visit canarabank.net.in/TDSWaiver/Home/index.

― Enter your PAN or customer id and submit after filling in the security captcha.

You can also login to Canara Bank’s website and follow the process given below.

― Login to your account and click on the ‘deposits’ tab.

― Click on ‘Tax Exemption Form 15G/H’ in the retail banking section.

― Submit your Form 15G/H.

To submit your Form 15 G/H through SMS, you can type 15G the amount of other income, if any, and send it to 7036000157

What is Form 15G and 15H?

Form 15G/15H is submitted by individuals to the bank to stop them from automatically subtracting tax deducted at source (TDS) from their interest. The individual has to submit the form to the bank, if their annual income (including the interest) is below the taxation threshold. Then, the bank will not deduct TDS from any interest accredited to the individual’s account. For senior citizens, Form 15H needs to be submitted, while for people below 60 years, Form 15G is required.

Doorstep banking by Canara Bank:

The bank has launched the facility of doorstep banking at 100 centres. To know the list of centres offering the facility, people can visit the bank’s website. The service charges will be Rs 75, plus a Good and Services Tax of Rs 13.5. This means people availing the facility will have to pay Rs 88.50.

How to avail doorstep banking services by Canara Bank?

Canara Bank customers can avail the services by three methods:

― The bank’s doorstep banking web portal.

― Downloading the DSB mobile app on their phone.

― Calling 18001213721 or 18001037188.

