Cybercriminal Empties Bank Account Of YouTuber's Mother After Stealing Her Biometrics

Frauds have become very prevalent in today’s era. Every day cybercriminals are developing new ways to hack money from an individual. Cases like hacking someone’s mobile phone and withdrawing their money from banks, stealing information from unauthorised websites, and breaking into someone’s bank account, etc. are on the rise. Many times these hackers trick people through OTP, payment or QR codes. But have you heard about a case where someone has not shared any OTP or personal information with anyone, and yet their money has been withdrawn from the account?

Let us tell you that this type of fraud is done by stealing information from an Aadhaar card. Even cyber experts are surprised about this incident.

Advertisement

In a shocking revelation, it was found out that a hacker first stole the thumb impression and fingerprints from the registry records of a house that was in the name of a woman and then used those biometrics to hack the woman’s entire bank account. The matter seems unbelievable but the same happened with the famous YouTuber Pushpendra Singh’s mother. Pushpendra advises people on personal finance and cybercrime on his YouTube and Twitter channels.

The YouTube content creator shared the entire incident on his Twitter account. Last month, the youtube sensation went to the Punjab National Bank branch in Faridabad to make an entry in his mother’s passbook. But he was shocked seeing what came to the fore. There was zero balance in his mother’s account. He reported to the bank manager about the incident. He was shocked, and he immediately called his mother and told her that there was no money in her account.

On this, his mother clarified that she never withdrew any money then how could her account be emptied? Pushpendra came back home, took his mother and again narrated the entire incident to the bank manager.

The results of the investigation were shocking as it was found that a person living in Bihar had withdrawn the money from the account using the fingerprint registered on the Aadhaar card. Pushpendra told the bank manager that his mother’s Aadhar card details were not shared with anyone. After knowing the whole matter, the bank manager revealed that this was not the first case and there have been many such cases of cybercrimes reported where hackers copied/cloned fingerprints from plot/flat registry records and carried out such incidents using biometric details.