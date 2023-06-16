Cyclone Biparjoy: Here's How To Claim Your Insurance Benefits In Case Of Damage

Cyclone Biparjoy: The India Meteorological Department has said ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district late Thursday night as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speeds reaching a maximum of 140 kilometres per hour, due to which more than 94,000 persons in eight coastal districts have been shifted to temporary shelters. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the landfall process of the cyclone would begin in the evening and will continue till midnight.

Moreover, as several regions are prone to natural disasters, such as floods, cyclones, and earthquakes. These disasters can cause widespread damage to property and infrastructure, and can also lead to loss of life. Insurance can help to protect people and businesses from the financial impact of natural disasters.

Advertisement

There are a number of different types of insurance that can help to protect people and businesses from the financial impact of natural disasters. For example, home insurance can help to cover the cost of repairs to a home that has been damaged by a natural disaster. Thus, knowing the claim process is important to utilise the benefits of the policy taken.

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Insurance That Can Protect Your House And Car From Calamities, Know All Details Here

When making an insurance claim, there are several important things to keep in mind;

Policy documentation: Review your insurance policy documents thoroughly to understand the coverage, terms, conditions, and exclusions. Familiarise yourself with the claim process and any specific requirements mentioned in the policy.

Contact the insurance company: Notify your insurance provider as soon as possible after the incident or loss occurs. Most insurance policies have a stipulated time frame within which claims must be reported. However, considering a calamity, companies may extent or relax certains rules.

Claim form: Obtain the claim form from your insurance company, either online or through their customer service. Fill out the form accurately and provide all the necessary details. However, a company may change the claim process to streamline considering the nature of calamity.

Advertisement

Proof/Documentation: Gather all relevant documentation to support your claim. This may include original bills, receipts, police reports (in case of theft or accidents), medical reports (in case of health insurance), photographs (in case of motor, home insurance), and any other supporting evidence.

Cooperation: Cooperate fully with the insurance company during the claim investigation process. Provide any additional information or documentation they request promptly. If not satisfied with the process or the solution, you may reach out to insurance regulator IRDAI to seek relief.

Advertisement

Follow-up: Maintain regular communication with the insurance company and follow up on the progress of your claim. Keep track of claim reference numbers and the names of the representatives you interact with.

It’s important to note that specific claim procedures and requirements may vary depending on the type of insurance (e.g., home, health, motor) and the insurance company. Always refer to your policy documents and consult with your insurance provider for detailed instructions on making a claim.