Dalmia Bharat Acquires Cement Plants of Jaiprakash Associates At Rs 5,666 Crore

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, on Monday entered into a binding framework agreement for the acquisition of cement assets of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore. The plants are located in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited has today entered into a binding Framework Agreement for the acquisition of the cement, clinker and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its associate having total cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes (along with clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonnes and thermal power plants of 280 MW)," Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

The acquisition will enable Dalmia to expand its footprint into the central region and will represent a significant step towards realisation of its vision to emerge as a pan-India cement company with a capacity of 75 million tonnes by FY27 and 110‐130 million tonnes by FY31.

The transaction is subject to due‐diligence, requisite approvals from lenders/JV partner of Jaiprakash Associates Limited and regulatory authorities.

