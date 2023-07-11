Deadline To Choose Higher Pension Option Under EPS Ends Today, Check How To Apply

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employees to apply for a higher pension to July 11, 2023. Tuesday is the deadline to submit the joint application to increase their pension under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). EPFO will not accept any form after the deadline as it has already been extended three times after March 3, as stated by the Supreme Court of India earlier.

According to the rules, 12% of the basic salary is deposited in EPFO, out of which 8.33% is for pension and 3.67% is for the provident fund (PF). Before 2014, employees had the option to choose a higher EPS, but after an amendment that was released in 2014, the contribution cap was set at 8.33%, which meant that employees would not be able to contribute more than Rs 1,250 per month as a part of their pension plan no matter if they had a higher basic salary.

Many employees raised their voices, and the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, where it announced that employees who are EPF members can choose the EFP Higher Scheme and can increase their pension amount, as it is beneficial for the employee that they will receive a higher amount every month as a part of pension payment during the time of retirement.

How to apply?

The EPFO has activated a link on the Member Sewa portal, and employees need to submit their joint application pension form on the portal. An individual should keep all the necessary documents in proper PDF format for easy completion of the application. The list of required documents includes that employees applying for higher EPS should keep the Universal Account Number (UAN) and Pension Payment Order (PPO). They are also required to submit the statement of EPF, which reflects the latest balance. The user should make sure that their Aadhaar number, date of birth and name are in EPFO records.