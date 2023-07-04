Deadline To Link Your Ration And Aadhaar Cards Extended; Details Inside

The last date to link your ration card and Aadhaar card was June 30 but the Government of India has now extended the deadline until September 30, 2023. Linking of an Aadhaar card is mandatory for those who are availing benefits under the scheme of Antodaya Anna Yojana and the Priority Household Scheme.

To link your Aadhaar and ration card, you need to visit a local ration office to avail of the service for free. The government made this mandatory as it will prevent the users to have multiple ration cards. It will also help the authorities to monitor the ineligible people to have ration as their income exceeds the limit.

Ration cards are for people to get food at a subsidised rate and they can also be used as an important document as proof of identity. People are having two or more ration cards and they collect ration from different places at subsidised rates. White card holders need to digitise their ration card first and then they can link their cards with Aadhaar.

According to a survey, in Maharashtra, 24.4 lakh people are covered under the schemes where the poorest of the poor families get subsidised food. There are at least 2.56 crore ration card holders in Maharashtra. The officials stated: “Those who have white cards need to digitise and then link their cards. Linking your white cards to Aadhaar is not mandatory".

You can also link your Aadhaar with your Ration card online. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website food.wb.gov.in.

Enter the required details: Aadhaar card number, ration card number, and your registered mobile.

Click on ‘continue’.

You will receive an OTP number in your registered number