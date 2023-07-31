Decoding Mediclaim And Health Insurance; Know The Key Differences

When it comes to securing one’s family’s well-being, choosing the right insurance policy is of utmost importance. Among the myriad options available, mediclaim policy and health insurance are two commonly misunderstood terms. However, it is essential to differentiate between the two to make an informed decision while purchasing the policy that best suits one’s needs.

Mediclaim policy, also known as a hospitalization policy, offers coverage up to a specified limit for hospitalization and treatment related to specific diseases. Typically, this limit does not exceed Rs. 5 lakhs. There are two ways to settle medical expenses under a mediclaim policy: cashless or reimbursement options. With a cashless facility, individuals do not have to pay anything from their pocket; the insurance company directly settles the medical bills with the hospital. In the case of reimbursement, individuals initially pay for the treatment and then file a claim with the insurance company to get the expenses reimbursed, subject to the policy’s set limit. However, it is worth noting that the assured sums in a mediclaim policy are usually lower when compared to health insurance.

On the other hand, health insurance provides comprehensive coverage for various medical expenses, including hospitalization. Beyond regular hospitalization, individuals can opt for critical illness coverage under a health insurance policy. This benefit covers specific life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer, heart disease, and kidney failure. If diagnosed with a critical illness, individuals receive a lump-sum amount instantly without having to produce any hospital or medical bills. This defined-benefit cover helps them deal with the financial burden during challenging times.