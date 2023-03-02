Deepinder Goyal Resigns From Board of Urban Company As Blinkit Launching Similar Services

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has resigned from the board of Urban Company, a Gurugram-based unicorn in the home services category, according to media reports. The resignation comes even as Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit is entering the home services category such as chefs and beauticians.

“Blinkit has already started offering home chef services through a Gurugram-based company called ChefKart… But it hasn’t been decided yet what will be the shape and form of the foray. It might also be just advertising on the Blinkit platform… Also, there’s no clarity yet on which specific services will be there," according to a Moneycontrol report quoting a source aware of the matter.

Entrackr was the first to report on the developments.

Zomato has launched a new service called Zomato Everyday, to offer food that tastes like home. Zomato claims that this food will be cooked by ‘real home-chefs’ at affordable prices. The company announced the move via a blog post.

Zomato has piloted multiple new services over the past year even as industry experts have said that the growth of the food delivery sector – a metro city phenomenon – is expected to slow down.

While Zomato’s gross order value had increased 85 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,500 crore in Q3 FY22, the growth slowed to 21 per cent between Q3 FY22 and Q3 FY23.

Zomato in January reintroduced its ‘Gold’ loyalty programme with a focus on food delivery at an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will also enable users to avail discounts for dining at restaurants.

