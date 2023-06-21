Delhi Government Extends Permit Validity For CNG Taxis By 15 Years

The Delhi Government on Tuesday announced that the permit validity of taxis running on CNG or Compressed Natural Gas has been extended from eight to fifteen years. Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi transport minister, said that the move will help thousands of taxi drivers. “It is an initiative towards providing cleaner and greener modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city," he said.

The extension fulfils all the mentioned conditions as said in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993.

Advertisement

In a tweet shared by ANI, the official notification read, “All the Taxies plying on CNG/clean fuel registered in Delhi possessing Contract Carrige (Delhi NCR) Permit, the validity of the permit shall remain valid for 15 years subject to fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulates in Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, CMVR, 1989 and DMVR, 1993." The disparity that was observed by the transport department in the duration of permits among different categories of taxis prompted this decision.