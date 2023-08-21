Delhi Metro QR Code-based Tickets Now Available On IRCTC App

Booking tickets for Delhi Metro have become a lot easier now with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) latest update. In a recent development, the Delhi Metro and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to introduce QR code-based ticketing for Delhi metro services via the IRCTC portal.

An official statement has disclosed that travellers using DMRC services can now secure metro QR code tickets via the IRCTC app. The statement says, “In a strategic alliance, IRCTC and Delhi DMRC have united to elevate passenger convenience." This collaboration aims to roll out QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services using the IRCTC portal, aligning with the overarching ‘One India-One Ticket’ initiative.

The official statement further states, “ONE INDIA-ONE TICKET INITIATIVE! A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enhance the convenience and ease of travel for passengers."

If you use the IRCTC website to buy tickets for trains, planes, or buses, you can now easily get QR code-based tickets for DMRC rides too. Just use IRCTC’s Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) and pay a small fee of Rs 5. This way, you won’t need to wait in long lines and will have more time to enjoy your travel destinations.

Previously, the Delhi Metro shared some exciting updates for Pink Line passengers, especially those who often use the Sarojini Nagar Metro station. The DMRC has modified the entry and exit points. Additional entrances and exits have been introduced at the station to handle the growing number of commuters, especially during weekends. The goal is to improve travel convenience by eliminating the need for prolonged lines and saving commuters time.