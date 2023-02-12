Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's First Section To Have Multiplier Effect On Gurugram Realty Market: Developers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. The new stretch will reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours. Real estate developers said the new section, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, will have a multiplier effect on real estate not only in the Sohna-Dausa stretch but also in the whole of Gurugram.

It will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Ravi Nirwal, sales director and principal partner (North India) at Square Yards, said, “The opening of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will have a multiplier effect on real estate not only in the Sohna-Dausa stretch but also in the whole of Gurugram. Sohna has been core hub of both residential and commercial development for some time now, with the expansion of Gurugram. This new expressway will unlock the full potential of the region and trigger a spurt in real estate developments and create Sohna as a multi-utility residential corridor."

He added that it will bring tangible growth by providing a solid blueprint for developing housing projects, townships and business hubs. While easing congestion and providing easy connectivity with nearby states, the region will witness a surge in housing demand and price appreciation of existing and upcoming residential projects. Luxury real estate is pegged to earn the highest dividends as luxe individual floors and villas are in high demand in Sohna. With time, Sohna will be able to compete with the likes of cyber hub, golf course road and golf course extension road as the preferred residential address for budding homebuyers and emerge as the fastest-growing realty destination in the coming years.

Arvind Rai, director (valuation services) of Colliers India, said, “The operationalisation of the Gurgaon - Dausa stretch of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway this month which will further be extended to Mumbai later on, can potentially change the landscape of Sohna Town. It will not only reduce the commute time but will also give the required impetus to various economic drivers like industries, warehousing & logistics which in turn generate demand drivers for residential, commercial, and retail sectors."

He added that the Gurgaon-Dausa stretch passing through Sohna can potentially change the growth nodes of Gurgaon. It will not be surprising if Sohna emerges as the most significant satellite town of Gurgaon.

Saransh Trehan, managing director of Trehan Group, said, “Sohna’s advantage is its strategic location, it is well connected to multiple expressways and various parts of Gurgaon and national capital region. This new expressway will further boost its connectivity."

Trehan added that lower property prices compared to most of the other micro-market in Gurugram made Sohna a go-to destination for many home buyers in the last few years. Luxury independent floors, plots and independent houses have emerged as the sought-after property option for home buyers.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said, “Opening up of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi–Mumbai expressway will add a new dimension to Gurugram real estate, especially Sohna market. Sohna is already a developing market and the new expressway will attract investments and enhance demand for real estate both residential and commercial."

He added that as of now, this micro-market provides an excellent opportunity for those looking for affordable and mid-segment housing options in Gurgaon and NCR. We expect demand to improve further.

Amarjit Bakshi, CMD of Central Park, said, “The inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a momentous occasion, heralding a new era of Infrastructure transformation and economic growth in NCR. It is a significant development with the power to transform Sohna and its neighbouring economic hubs by stimulating business and commercial activities and bringing about promising benefits for all.

