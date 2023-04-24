Trends :Stock MarketGold PricesEPFOAadhaarFD
Deloitte Plans 1,200 Layoffs In US After Slowdown In Consulting Business

Deloitte’s US headcount grew 25 percent to more than 86,000 last year, says a company report.

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 13:34 IST

Delhi, India

Deloitte is one of the big four international accounting and professional services firms.
Deloitte has joined the layoffs 2023 spree as the company intends to reduce its workforce in the US by approximately 1,200 jobs — around 1.4 per cent of its total employees in the country. Deloitte is one of the big four international accounting and professional services firms that have seen a decline in its consulting business, which has caused ambiguity among current and potential staff members.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the layoffs will impact areas such as the financial advisory business, which has been affected by a slump in merger and acquisition activity.

Deloitte’s Managing Director Jonathan Gandal in an email said, “Our US Businesses continue to experience strong client demand. As growth is select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary."

According to a company report, Deloitte’s US headcount grew 25 per cent to more than 86,000 last year.

The reduction in Deloitte’s workforce is not as severe as that of some of its competitors in the professional services industry. In February, KPMG announced that it would cut less than 2 per cent of its employees in the US, while Accenture is reducing its overall staff by 2.5 per cent and Ernst & Young is reducing headcount by 5 per cent of jobs of its workforce in the US.

In addition to this, McKinsey & Co. is planning to terminate its employees by approximately 2,000, which is one of its largest staff reductions ever.

According to a report by Tom Rodenhauser, managing partner of Kennedy Research Report, the rapid downshift in the recruitment climate has soured some recent graduates who have aspired to careers in consulting.

It is worth mentioning that PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has not joined the layoff spree. Instead, the professional services company has stated that it would work towards hiring close to 30,000 employees over the next five years for its India arm.

first published: April 24, 2023, 13:34 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 13:34 IST
