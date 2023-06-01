Trends :SensexTCSBank Holidays JuneCoal India OFSInfosys
DGFT Introduces Online Facility For Hearing Exporters; Here Are Steps To Fix Appointment

Through this facility, exporters can request for online personal hearing, and the concerned officers at regional authorities of DGFT will provide a suitable time and link for the virtual hearing

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The facility will decrease the delays and help the exporting community. (Representative image)
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has introduced an online facility for a virtual meeting or personal hearing for exporters. Through this facility, which has started from June 1, the exporters can request for online personal hearing, and the concerned officers at regional authorities of DGFT will provide a suitable time and link for the virtual hearing through the online facility.

“With the objective of trade facilitation and to extend proactive hand-holding and support to the exporting community, it is informed that an online facility of requesting appointments for virtual meeting or personal hearing to the exporters if being introduced with effect from June 1, 2023," the DGFT said in a notice dated May 31, 2023.

To apply for the virtual conferencing facility for online hearing, exporters need to:

1) Visit DGFT website — https://dgft.gov.in.

2) In the ‘Services’ tab, select ‘Request for Video Conference’

For the help manual, the exporting community may refer to ‘Application Help & FAQs’ in the ‘Learn’ tab of the DGFT website.

Abhishek Jain, national head (indirect tax) at KPMG in India, said, “It is necessary and a welcome initiative for trade facilitation to introduce the online facility of seeking for virtual meeting/personal hearing to the exporters from DGFT Offices. It will decrease the delays and help the exporting community and is a great step in facilitating ease of doing business."

    first published: June 01, 2023, 12:59 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 12:59 IST
