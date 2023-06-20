Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaCredit ScoreReal Estate
Diamonds In Every Drop: Fillico Jewellery Water Unveils Luxurious Beverage Crafted With Diamonds

Diamonds In Every Drop: Fillico Jewellery Water Unveils Luxurious Beverage Crafted With Diamonds

With a price tag ranging from $200 to 240 dollars per 750ml bottle, it has joined the list of the most expensive bottles of water on the planet.

June 20, 2023

Fillico Jewellery Water is yet another one-of-a-kind Japanese product.
Water is considered the elixir of life as it is essential for survival. Fresh drinking water is both a necessity and a delight because it quenches thirst like nothing else. There is a widespread belief that all water tastes the same. No, it is not true because the difference in taste and quality is plainly discernible. It was one of the cheapest liquids available, but bottled water has grown in popularity and monetary worth over time.

It is crucial to recognize the potential and transform it into another premium product like others in the market. According to recent statistics, the market for high-quality and expensive water brands is expanding rapidly due to their high demand. Several companies have acknowledged this significance and started selling water in luxurious bottles. Establishing a factory to manufacture and process water bottles is relatively straightforward. The real challenge lies in finding a reliable source of the purest water.

Fillico Jewellery Water stands out as a uniquely Japanese product. Priced between $200 and $240 for a 750ml bottle, it easily claims its position among the most expensive bottled waters worldwide.

Fillico Jewellery Water bottles feature a distinctive and refined design that exemplifies Japanese craftsmanship and innovation at its finest. The most expensive bottle of water is adorned with Swarovski crystals, giving it an appearance fit for royalty. The water itself is a true delight, offering a refreshing taste derived from high-quality natural mineral water sourced from Kobe, Japan.

    • While tap water is easily accessible in most areas, there remains a demand for bottled water, particularly when travelling. Bottled water is often perceived as pure and safe due to processes such as distillation, carbonation, and purification. While it is acceptable to purchase bottled water at reasonable prices, exorbitant pricing raises eyebrows and commands attention.

    Luxury water companies have started releasing exclusive and expensive bottled water to ensure that their brand is always associated with opulence. Some brands adorn their bottles with gold, platinum, or precious and semi-precious stones, while others employ alternative methods to achieve a unique and costly appeal. Great attention is given to packaging, enhancing its perceived value among connoisseurs.

