Home » Business » Did SBI Deduct Rs 206.5 From Your Account? Know The Reason

Did SBI Deduct Rs 206.5 From Your Account? Know The Reason

State Bank customers having Yuva, Gold, Combo, or My Card Debit or ATM Card have to pay a yearly amount of Rs 206.5 for the card services.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The SBI charges you an annual maintenance fee for its debit cards.
The SBI charges you an annual maintenance fee for its debit cards.

Do you have a bank account with the State Bank of India (SBI)? Are you one of the SBI customers who recently got a notification that Rs 206.5 had been deducted from your account without your authorisation? There is no need to be concerned about this since the bank deducts the amount each year. Wondering why? Read further to know more.

Every Indian bank does the same to cover the annual maintenance or service charges for the ATM and debit card the account holder possesses. Remember, the State Bank of India deducts three different amounts Rs 147.5, Rs 206.5, or Rs 295 depending on the card you possess. State Bank customers having Yuva, Gold, Combo, My Card Debit, or ATM Card have to pay the amount. Thus, all the customers having the aforementioned cards and accounts will observe such deductions.

If you use any of the debit/ATM cards, including the Yuva debit card, Gold debit card, Combo debit card, or My Card debit/ATM card, the SBI will charge you Rs 175 as a yearly maintenance fee. However, because there is an additional GST of 18% on this purchase, an additional amount of Rs 31.5 (18% of Rs 175) is added to the total. Thus, Rs 175 plus Rs 31.5 equals Rs 206.5.

Advertisement

With a history spanning more than 200 years, the State Bank of India is the biggest public sector bank in the nation. With 46.77 crore customers nationwide, State Bank of India is a global public sector banking and financial services company in India.

RELATED NEWS

Through 22,266 branches, 68,016 Business Correspondents (BC) locations, and more than 65,000 ATMs, the SBI provides client service. The bank controls a staggering 27.58% of the market for debit card purchases.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: March 21, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 10:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week