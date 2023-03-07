Indian Railways is called the lifeline of the country because every day crores of people travel by trains to reach their destinations. There is a huge network of railways in the country and there are about 8,000 railway stations in India. The number is in the hundreds in many states but there is one state in India where there is only one railway station. Let us tell you which state is this.

We are talking about Mizoram which has only one railway station in Bairabi. The journey of Indian Railways comes to an end at this station which is located in one of the easternmost states in India. The station located in the town of Bairabi, which is situated in the Kolasib district of Mizoram. Apart from passenger trains, goods are also transported from this station.

Mizoram has a population of around 11 lakh and it is obvious that people face problems in commuting. Because there is no other railway station, all the people of the state reach Bairabi to travel.

There is also a lack of facilities at Bairabi Railway Station which only has three platforms in total. The code of this railway station is BHRB. There are four railway tracks for the movement of trains at the station. The redevelopment of this station was started in 2016. Earlier, the station used to be even smaller than its present form.

Bairabi Railway Station is connected to Katakhal Junction in Assam which is at a distance of 84 kilometres. There is also a proposal from the Indian Railways to build another railway station in Mizoram.

The northeast region of India is not well-connected via railways and the Indian government has come up with many developmental projects to enhance the connectivity. For example, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated recently that the Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line Project (51.38 kilometres) is about to get completed. The project will connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl with the rest of India.

