'Difficult To Survive': Laid-off Swiggy Employee Applies To Over 100 Jobs But To No Avail

In recent days, a wave of layoffs has hit both Indian and multinational companies, leaving many employees grappling with uncertainty. Notably, major corporations like Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, and Microsoft have also been impacted by these workforce reductions. The layoffs have not spared Indian companies either, with notable names such as Swiggy, Cred, Dunzo, and Meesho having to let go of a significant number of employees. These layoffs across various sectors have sparked concerns about job security and the overall economic landscape. As affected individuals strive to navigate these challenging times, the need for support and solutions to sustain livelihoods has become increasingly urgent.

Even in cases where companies are hiring, they are often offering fewer benefits than the employees’ previous positions. One Swiggy employee took to LinkedIn to express his frustration, revealing that he had been diligently applying for positions in hundreds of organizations every day for the past three months, but had received a minimal response. Even when he did secure interviews, job offers remained elusive.

The LinkedIn user’s plea for assistance was poignant: “I have been unemployed for three months. Every day, I apply for over 100 jobs. Only 4-5 positions have called me for interviews, but no response came. It is now difficult for me to survive because I am the only earning member of my family."

He went on to describe the dire circumstances, saying, “My family is completely dependent on me. Things are getting difficult. I am trying my best, but now I am losing hope. If someone in my connections or someone in your connections can guide me, help me, or provide valuable suggestions, please send me a personal message."