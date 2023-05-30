Trends :SensexIndia GDP Q4Bank Holidays JuneGold Price IndiaBank FD Rate
Home » Business » Digital Rupee: RBI Aims To Expand Use Cases, Features Of Retail, Wholesale CBDC

Digital Rupee: RBI Aims To Expand Use Cases, Features Of Retail, Wholesale CBDC

The pilot in CBDC-Retail is proposed to be expanded to more locations and to include more participating banks

Advertisement

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The digital rupee was launched in 2022 on a live-pilot basis.
The digital rupee was launched in 2022 on a live-pilot basis.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) targets to expand the use cases and features of CBDC-Retail and CBDC-Wholesale, according to the central bank’s annual report released on Tuesday. The digital rupee was launched in 2022 on a live-pilot basis.

“During 2023-24, the Reserve Bank aims at expanding the ongoing pilots in CBDC-Retail and CBDC-Wholesale by incorporating various use cases and features. The pilot in CBDC-Retail is proposed to be expanded to more locations and to include more participating banks," the RBI said in the annual report 2022-23.

The RBI said currency in circulation (CiC) includes banknotes, coins and digital rupee.

“As the Reserve Bank embarks upon the journey of realising the Payments Vision 2025, the steps taken so far towards enhanced outreach, customer centricity, cyber security and digital deepening shall be further consolidated and built upon through the five pillars of integrity, inclusion, innovation, institutionalisation and internationalisation," the central bank said.

The value of e-Wholesale (e-W) and e-Retail (e-R) in circulation stood at Rs 10.69 crore and Rs 5.70 crore, respectively, as on March 31, 2023.

“In terms of Section 22A of the RBI Act, 1934, denominations as set out in Section 24 of the Act shall not apply to banknotes in digital form. Accordingly, the live-pilot of e-Retail has been launched in denominations of 50 paise, Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, while e-Wholesale does not envisage any denomination," the RBI said.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 14:01 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 14:25 IST
    Read More