'Digital Transformation At The Heart Of ...': Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani On Indian Economy

Nandan Nilekani, the Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys, recently shared insightful observations about India’s progress and development, attributing a significant portion of this advancement to the country’s digital infrastructure. He emphasized that India’s leaps in the past nine years, largely due to its digital growth, equated to a staggering 47 years of development.

Nilekani’s remarks came during an event organized by the Ekstep Foundation in Delhi. Addressing a diverse audience, he underscored the transformative power of technology and its implications for citizens. The services that digitalization has enabled – spanning healthcare, digital education, identity authentication, financial inclusion, and more – are all emblematic of a larger shift facilitated by the establishment of a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) across the nation. The event aimed to explore pathways to empower and enable India’s burgeoning population for productive engagement.

The pivotal role of DPI in India’s accelerated development was a central theme of Nilekani’s discourse. He observed, “India’s progress over the last several years has been marked by multiple transformations, with digital innovation serving as a linchpin for economic growth." Underpinning his perspective was the striking equation he presented: “Digital capital + human capital = people + advantage." Nilekani tapped into India’s demographic advantage, spotlighting the youthful populace as a wellspring of untapped potential. In this context, he highlighted the imperative of nurturing this talent pool to harness the immense demographic dividend.

Reflecting on India’s digital evolution, Nilekani traced its origins to the Aadhaar ID system. “The initial vision was to grant a digital identity to every Indian," he noted. Today, this vision stands realized, with over 1.3 billion Indians equipped with a digital ID. Nilekani elaborated on the system’s functionalities, which encompass online identity authentication through fingerprint, iris scans, one-time passwords (OTPs), and facial recognition. A staggering 80 million transactions are processed daily, reaffirming the widespread embrace of Aadhaar for online verification.