Digitalisation Takes Centrestage As It Continues Improving India's Small And Medium Enterprises

India’s economy has faced numerous challenges, but its growth rate has remained steady, thanks to the significant contribution of small and medium industries. These industries have already added a substantial Rs 2 crore to the economy. As the country sets its sights on reaching 5 crore, the role of the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) community becomes crucial in propelling economic growth. One of the key steps towards achieving this goal is embracing digitalization, as highlighted by William Hasko, Head of Small Business Marketing, Asia Pacific, India, and Japan, at Dell Technologies, during a conversation with Network 18.

In today’s interconnected world, Hasko emphasized the importance of Indian SMEs not just keeping pace with digital changes but also leading the way in this domain. With a multitude of technical tools available in the market, he stressed the need for SMEs to identify the right ones and learn how to use them effectively to achieve their objectives. Organizations like Dell can play a vital role in bridging the technology gap and providing guidance on the journey towards digitalization.

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, and language-based models are no longer confined to science fiction; with the right guidance, the SME community can equip themselves with these tools to deliver exceptional and personalized experiences to their customers.

Highlighting the vast potential in India’s digital landscape, Hasko stated that opportunities in this field are as abundant as anywhere else in the world. Dell is actively contributing to this space through initiatives like ‘The Dell Startup Challenge,’ which empowers aspiring young entrepreneurs to take their ventures to new heights.