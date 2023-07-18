Do You Know This Indian Railway Station Requires Passengers To Carry A Pakistani Visa?

We are all aware that a passport and visa are essential to visit territories not falling within the sovereignty of India. Indian nationals do not usually need them while travelling within the borders of our country. There is a place in Punjab, which requires you to carry these while travelling.

Not only do you need a passport, but also a valid visa to visit this place. It is forbidden to enter Attari Railway Station, also known as Attari Sham Singh Railway Station, without a valid passport and visa. It is situated in Amritsar, on the border between India and Pakistan. The station serves Attari and Wagah Border with Pakistan. The official Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav, which is operated by the Central Government, also shared information about the same last year.

The Firozpur Division of the Indian Railway, which operates the Northern Railway, is responsible for the Attari railway station. To enter the Attari railway station, a Pakistani visa is required. If a national enters the station without having one, they risk being detained and arrested. It should be mentioned that the Samjhauta Express, which ran between India and Pakistan, was flagged off from the Attari railway station. The service is currently shut off due to the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.