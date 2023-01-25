Does ChatGPT Threaten Your Job? Here's What TeamLease HRtech CEO Has to Say | Interview

Ever since OpenAI-created ChatGPT made headlines, it has become a point of discussion on various platforms because of its capability to interact with users in an extraordinarily realistic way. From drafting a poem to writing a basic software code to providing information on queries asked, it has raised eyebrows among people on its impact on jobs. In an interview with news18.com, TeamLease HRtech CEO Sumit Sabharwal talks about ChatGPT’s benefits for businesses and its potential impact on the workforce and jobs. Edited excerpts:

How Do You Assess ChatGPT’s Role In Businesses And On Workforce?

ChatGPT can be a great tool for knowledge workers to generate and collaborate on initial ideas in their creative works. Every business function that requires creative writing can benefit from it. For example, sales professionals can leverage it to write better pitches, HR professionals can use it to craft better email communications, marketing professionals can utilise it to write better content, and so on.

In the future, we might see ChatGPT and other similar chatbots in functions like customer support, employee training, etc, but we have a long way to go before we reach that stage. Businesses have been using chatbots for a long time but ChatGPT’s technology might help in improving the existing products in the market. Also, we should not forget that ChatGPT is owned by OpenAI, which is a for-profit organisation. So, its evolution will also depend on the proprietor company’s investment and product decisions.

What Are the Major Benefits of ChatGPT For Businesses In The Long Run?

ChatGPT has the potential to bring speed and efficiency to content generation. So, it would be largely helpful for all functions in organisations.

With The Addition of Such Technologies, What Important Fields in Businesses Will Experience More Growth?

Every product that tries to deliver personalised communication can benefit from it. But, the tool’s accuracy would be a major hurdle before it can be widely adopted. Until a high level of accuracy is not reached, it’s best to use it as a brainstorming tool and validate outputs to proceed further.

On The Downside, Does ChatGPT Have the Potential to Put Jobs in Danger?

While ChatGPT is a significant shift in artificial intelligence (AI), there is a long way to go to match human intelligence and behavior. For example, it may write an email on certain prompts, but may not be able to link attachments, personalise communications or format a marketing emailer with graphics.

What Kind of Jobs Face Risk or Insecurity from ChatGPT?

Data entry jobs, entry-level copywriting jobs, customer care and support centers, and entry-level software developers may be at risk, to begin with.

What Is the Overall Result of the Collaboration of ChatGPT with HR Technology and What the Larger Picture Looks Like?

ChatGPT can have multiple use cases in HR technology. For example, responding to employee queries during training, creating L&D resources, personalising HR’s automated communications with candidates, and much more. But, all such use cases would require a high level of accuracy from the tool. Currently, its accuracy is being observed.

So, we’ve to wait until the tool evolves. Further developments would also depend upon the availability of the technology. It is currently owned by OpenAI and Microsoft is investing heavily in it. So, the vision of the stakeholders will decide the future road map of this technology.

