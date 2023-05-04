Trends :Stock To WatchPetrol PriceIncome Tax ReturnUS FedFD
Home » Business » Dollar Falls After Fed Hikes Interest Rates and Signals Pause

Dollar Falls After Fed Hikes Interest Rates and Signals Pause

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST

New York, US

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. (Representative image/Reuters)
The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. (Representative image/Reuters)

The dollar dropped after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases.

The pause would give officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The dollar index fell to a session low of 101.05 and the euro hit a session high of $1.10925. The dollar also fell to 134.82 against the Japanese yen.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 00:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week