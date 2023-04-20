Dollar Gains on Rising US Yields, British Inflation Lifts Pound

The dollar strengthened on Wednesday, lifted by rising Treasury yields, though the pound gained against the greenback after British inflation stayed above 10 percent in March and put more pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising rates.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of its peers, was up 0.206 percent as markets turn more skeptical that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which are sensitive to expectations for the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy, rose 7 basis points to 4.269 percent after hitting a one-month high of 4.286 percent.

Advertisement

But the dollar’s gain was a “temporary reprieve," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

“We still think that over the medium- to long-term that the dollar is going to continue to come under considerable amounts of pressure. And that’s tied to our view that the Fed is probably going to hike one more time and then that’s it."

Futures pricing show an 85.7 percent chance the Fed will hike rates 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. But the likelihood of a rate cut by December has narrowed considerably this week.

The dollar has been on the defensive for some time with the debt ceiling in Congress unresolved and the migration of deposits in the U.S. banking system still a concern, Rai said.

Sterling was last trading at $1.244, up 0.13 percent on the day, while the dollar rose 0.46 percent against the rate-sensitive yen at 134.71, after briefly poking above 135 for the first time in a month.

Advertisement

The immediate outlook for the dollar is less than bullish given that central banks abroad have more hiking to do over the balance of the year than the Fed, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

“If core inflation takes longer to come back to the Fed’s 2 percent goal, then maybe the Fed has to raise rates more than once over the course of the year," he said, adding that could halt or slow the dollar’s slide.

Advertisement

“We’re just in a very choppy state right now for FX until we get some greater clarity on the policy outlook."

Expectations for higher official rates in a market relative to those elsewhere typically drag money market and government bond yields higher, attracting cash into a country while boosting its currency at least in the short term.

Wednesday data showed British consumer price inflation eased less than expected in March to 10.1 percent from February’s 10.4 percent, meaning Britain has western Europe’s highest rate of consumer inflation.

Advertisement

“It looks like UK’s 10 percent+ CPI reading was the culprit. This has revived worries that interest rates will remain high for longer in the UK – and Europe," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday revised up expectations for British rates to include two more 25 basis point rate hikes from the Bank of England. Morgan Stanley now predict one, with a risk of a second.

Currency bid prices at 2:42PM (1842 GMT)

Advertisement

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 101.9200 101.7200 +0.21 percent -1.517 percent +102.2300 +101.6500

Euro/Dollar $1.0958 $1.0974 -0.15 percent +2.26 percent +$1.0984 +$1.0918

Dollar/Yen 134.7050 134.1000 +0.44 percent +2.73 percent +135.1300 +133.9600

Euro/Yen 147.61 147.17 +0.30 percent +5.21 percent +147.8600 +147.0500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8974 0.8962 +0.16 percent -2.93 percent +0.9002 +0.8959

Sterling/Dollar $1.2440 $1.2425 +0.14 percent +2.88 percent +$1.2474 +$1.2393

Dollar/Canadian 1.3456 1.3388 +0.51 percent -0.69 percent +1.3458 +1.3386

Aussie/Dollar $0.6716 $0.6729 -0.17 percent -1.46 percent +$0.6741 +$0.6690

Euro/Swiss 0.9834 0.9831 +0.03 percent -0.62 percent +0.9848 +0.9826

Euro/Sterling 0.8806 0.8831 -0.28 percent -0.43 percent +0.8838 +0.8792

NZ Dollar/Dollar $0.6204 $0.6206 -0.06 percent -2.32 percent +$0.6225 +$0.6174

Dollar/Norway 10.5690 10.4730 +1.02 percent +7.81 percent +10.5840 +10.4820

Euro/Norway 11.5779 11.4795 +0.86 percent +10.33 percent +11.5960 +11.4735

Dollar/Sweden 10.3422 10.3135 +0.13 percent -0.63 percent +10.3750 +10.3008

Euro/Sweden 11.3277 11.3132 +0.13 percent +1.60 percent +11.3362 +11.3029

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here