Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » Don't Miss Out On Sovereign Gold Bonds, Issue Price Rises 11% In Three Years

Don't Miss Out On Sovereign Gold Bonds, Issue Price Rises 11% In Three Years

The SGB Series I 2023-24 issue price is Rs 5,926 per gram of gold.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 21:53 IST

Delhi, India

These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The latest Sovereign Gold Bond Series I 2023-24, was open for subscription from June 19 to June 23. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled June 27, 2023, as the settlement date for this tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Investors looking to diversify their portfolios may want to examine the first tranche of this fiscal year’s Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2023-24, which is open for subscription from June 19 and will conclude on June 23.

The SGB Series I 2023-24 issue price is Rs 5,926 per gram of gold, which is Rs 315 higher than the preceding tranche’s issue price of Rs 5,611 per gram, which was released in March 2023. These bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government. You can buy these Gold bonds both online and offline.

Advertisement

A discount of Rs 50 per gram is decided to grant investors who apply online under the Government’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme. The investors must pay these amounts online. The issue price of gold bonds for online purchase will be Rs 5,876 per gram.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • When the SBG was first introduced in November 2015, the issue price of these bonds was Rs 2,684 per gram of gold. In almost eight years, the prices of these gold bonds have increased by 120% in the issue price.

    The value of SBGs has increased 11% in the last three years. In July and August 2020, the issue price of these Sovereign Gold Bonds stood at Rs 5,334 for Series 5 2020-21. However, by 2021, the issue price had dropped below Rs 5,000. The prices gradually increased in 2022 along with gold rates, ranging from Rs 5,091 to Rs 5,409.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 21:53 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 21:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App