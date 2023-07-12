Dunzo Caps Employee Salaries At Rs 75,000 Irrespective of Their Package; Details Here

Dunzo, the cash-strapped quick commerce startup, in June capped the monthly salary of employees at Rs 75,000, irrespective of their package, according to a Moneycontrol report. The report added that no one will get a salary higher than Rs 75,000, though those earning less than this amount will continue to get the income in full.

Earlier this week, Dunzo decided to defer June salaries for around 500 staffers, or about 50 per cent of its workforce, Moneycontrol has reported. However, the company’s management, including its CEO Kabeer Biswas, has said the salaries are being capped for June only and that Dunzo will clear all dues by July 20.

The decision must have impacted senior employees the most. An employee told Moneycontrol that the staff members were not informed about the salary cap in advance. They were informed about the salary cap only on the day when they were supposed to get salaries.