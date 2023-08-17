Dutch Economy Enters Recession As Exports And Consumer Spending Fall

The Dutch economy has entered a recession, with daily growth of 0.3% in the second quarter. The first estimate was published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday. The fifth-largest economy in the eurozone shrank for the second consecutive quarter after it had a diminution of 0.4% in the initial three months of the year. Economic growth had been 5% in 2021 and 2022 in the Netherlands, after a quick recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. It experienced its first recession since the pandemic, as there was a drop in consumer spending and export business as inflation, food prices and energy bills were high in the Netherlands and its other trading partners.

It was reported that consumer spending fell by 1.6% while exports were 0.7% lower when compared to the beginning months of the year. Last year in September, inflation in the Netherlands dropped, hitting a peak of 14.5%, but was relatively high as it was around 6% in the second quarter of 2023.

The economies of the neighbouring countries of the Netherlands, which are France and Belgium, grew in the last quarter. The economies of European economic powerhouse Germany, another neighbouring country, remain stagnated.