Economic Disparity In India Surged From 74.6% To 82.5% In 20 Years: Global Wealth Report

The average assets of adults in India stand at around Rs 14 lakh, according to the Global Wealth Report 2023 by the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS). However, this figure remains five times lower than the global average, at $84,718 or approximately Rs 70 lakh. However, another striking revelation from a recent survey indicates that the average adult wealth in India has grown at an impressive annual rate of 8.7 per cent since 2000. More astonishingly, this rate of growth among Indian adults is twice the global average.

The accumulation of property among Indians has surged to 8.7 per cent, whereas the global average stands at 4.6 per cent. It was seen that a total of 8.49 lakh billionaires existed in India by 2022, including 5,480 individuals with assets exceeding USD 100 million.

Amid this progress, a disconcerting trend emerges: the rise of economic inequality. Reports highlight that economic disparity in India has surged from 74.6 per cent in 2000 to 82.5 per cent in 2022.

The Global Wealth Report 2023 extends its analysis to neighbouring countries, revealing stark contrasts. Pakistan and Nepal display bleak economic conditions, with each adult holding roughly Rs 4 lakh in wealth. Similarly, Myanmar and Bangladesh exhibit higher figures of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively. In the economic sphere, India’s GDP soared by 6.8 per cent in 2022, while China lagged with a 3 per cent growth rate.